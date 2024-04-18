National

Slight surge in passengers, no fluctuations in ticket fares during holiday

Coach stations across Ho Chi Minh City said that ticket prices to various provinces remain unchanged during the Hung Kings Temple Festival holiday and the number of passengers via stations is estimated to slightly increase compared to ordinary days.

The number of passengers via stations in HCMC is expected to slightly increase on the Hung Kings Temple Festival holiday compared to ordinary day.s

In particular, it is predicted that about 1,350 vehicles will operate at the Mien Tay (Western) Coach Station throughout April 17, falling on the holiday break to serve 29,500 passengers, reaching 104 percent compared to an ordinary day.

A representative from An Suong Coach Station said that it is estimated that around 366 vehicles will serve 2,457 passengers throughout April 17. It is expected that the number of passengers through the station will increase compared to ordinary days.

Meanwhile, the new Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station also predicted a slight increase in both vehicles and passengers at the station.

Passengers can contact the hotline at 19007373 or access the website www.bxmt.com.vn for detailed instructions on buying tickets.

To ensure safe and thorough passenger transportation during the holiday, the Western Coach Station consulted the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transportation to collaborate with the transportation departments of Tien Giang, Ben Tre and Vinh Long provinces to regulate traffic flow in areas of Rach Mieu Bridge, My Thuan Bridge and National Highway No.1 and so on in order to avoid traffic congestion.

The unit also suggested the Ho Chi Minh City Public Transport Management Center add vehicles to the station to meet the high demand of passengers during peak periods.

By Hai Ngoc- Translated by Huyen Huong

