SJC gold prices continue to soar despite monopoly removal

Domestic gold prices continued setting new records on August 27 despite the state monopoly removal on gold bullion production. Notably, the price of an SJC-branded gold bar exceeded VND128 million (US$4,856) per tael.

At Ngoc Tham Jewelry in Ho Chi Minh City, SJC gold prices were raised by VND300,000 in both buying and selling compared to the previous afternoon. This enterprise listed buy prices at VND126.3 million per tael and sell prices at VND128.3 million per tael, currently the highest listed SJC gold prices on the market, and marking a new peak for SJC bullion.

Other gold traders also raised their SJC-brand gold prices in tandem with the VND128 million per tael.

Specifically, Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC) increased its prices by VND300,000 for both buying and selling compared to the previous afternoon, listing at VND126 million per tael for buying and VND128 million per tael for selling.

Bao Tin Minh Chau Company announced the buying price of a tael of gold at VND125.8 million and the selling price at VND128 million, down VND300,000 a tael for buying and selling compared to the previous afternoon.

Doji Group bought SJC-branded gold bars at VND126 million per tael and sold them at VND128 million, down VND100,000 a tael for buying and VND300,000 for selling compared to yesterday afternoon.

Phu Quy Gold, Silver, and Gem Stone Group announced the buying price of SJC-branded gold bars at VND125.4 million and the selling price at VND128 million, up VND300,000 for buying and selling.

9999 gold rings also set a new record high on August 27. Bao Tin Minh Chau Company posted the highest market prices for 9999 gold rings, raising both buying and selling prices by VND200,000 compared to the previous afternoon. The company listed buying prices at VND119.8 million per tael and selling prices at VND122.8 million.

SJC Company bought 9999 gold rings at VND119.9 million per tael and sold them at VND122.4 million, up VND300,000 a tael for both buying and selling.

Phu Quy Group also adjusted its 9999 gold ring prices upward by VND300,000 on buying and selling, listing buy prices at VND119.5 million per tael and sell prices at VND122.5 million.

The gold spot price from the international gold market of Kitco was traded at US$3,384.7 per ounce at 9:30 a.m. on August 27 (Vietnamese time), down US$8 compared to the New York trading session last week, equivalent to VND108.2 million per tael. It is lower than the domestic SJC gold price by approximately VND19.8-VND20.1 million per tael and VND14.2-VND14.6 million per tael lower than the price of 9999 gold rings.

On August 26, the Government issued Decree No. 232/2025, officially ending the state monopoly on the production of gold bullion, as well as the export and import of raw gold for bullion manufacturing.

Under the new regulation, Saigon Jewelry Company Limited (SJC) is no longer the sole entity permitted to produce gold bullion. Qualified enterprises and commercial banks will now be eligible to obtain licenses for gold bullion production.

The move is expected to increase competition in the market, provide consumers with more choices, and help narrow the price gap between different gold products and brands.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh