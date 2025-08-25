SJC gold hits new record, surpassing VND127 million per tael

Domestic gold prices continued to rise on August 25, despite a downward trend in global markets. The price of SJC gold bars is currently nearly VND20 million (US$760) per tael higher than international gold prices.

At around 4 p.m. on June 25, Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC), Bao Tin Minh Chau Company, and DOJI Group kept their buying prices for SJC gold bars unchanged but raised selling prices by VND500,000 compared to the previous weekend, quoting VND125.6 million per tael for buying and VND127.1 million per tael for selling.

With this adjustment, SJC gold price has officially reached its highest peak ever at VND127.1 million per tael.

The price of 9999 gold rings also hit a new record high, reaching VND122.2 million per tael. Specifically, Bao Tin Minh Chau Company raised both buying and selling prices by VND200,000 compared to the previous weekend, quoting VND119.2 million per tael for buying and VND122.2 million for selling.

Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company listed 9999 gold ring prices at VND119.1 million per tael for buying and VND121.6 million per tael for selling, up VND600,000 for buying and selling compared to the previous weekend.

Phu Quy Gold, Silver, and Gem Stone Group bought 9999 gold rings at VND118.8 million per tael and sold them at VND121.8 million, up VND500,000 a tael for both buying and selling.

The gold spot price from the international gold market of Kitco was traded at US$3,354.36 per ounce at 3:55 p.m. on August 25 (Vietnamese time), down US$7 compared to the trading session last week, equivalent to VND10.3 million per tael. It is lower than the domestic SJC gold price by approximately VND19.8 million per tael and VND14.9 million per tael lower than the price of 9999 gold rings.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh