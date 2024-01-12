Site for Tham Luong- Ben Cat- Nuoc Len canal renovation project handed over

As of this morning, the entire construction site for the Tham Luong- Ben Cat- Nuoc Len canal infrastructure construction and environmental renovation project was handed over.

At the handover ceremony

The People's Committee of District 12 coordinated with the People's Committee of Go Vap District and Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board this morning held a ceremony to hand over and receive the site for the XL10 bidding package under the Tham Luong- Ben Cat- Nuoc Len canal infrastructure construction and environmental renovation project.

Delivering a speech at the handover ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 12 Dau An Phuc said that District 12 and Go Vap District are ready to hand over the site to the Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board of Ho Chi Minh City, the investor of the project.

At the ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the District 12 People's Committee expressed his thankfulness to residents of Thoi An, Thanh Loc, Thanh Xuan and An Phu Dong wards in District 12 and Ward 15 in Go Vap District for their consensus of handing over the site for the project implementation.

Mr. Phuc also requested the project investor, contractor and supervision and consulting units to uphold the spirit of responsibility and mobilize resources, machinery and construction equipment to the site to ensure the project progress.

During the construction process, it is important to absolutely ensure labor safety, avoid environmental pollution and minimize impacts on the lives of people living near the site.

Additionally, the above-mentioned wards need to closely and regularly coordinate construction inspection and supervision to ensure progress.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board Nguyen Hoang Anh Dung informed that Tham Luong- Ben Cat- Nuoc Len canal infrastructure construction and environmental renovation is the city’s key project against flooding with a total investment of VND8,200 billion (US$335 million).

At a construction site of the project

The project started construction in February 2023, aiming at drainage and flood prevention for an area of 14,900 hectares, solving environmental pollution, connecting transport infrastructure and creating motivation for the city’s socio-economic development.

Nine out of 10 bidding packages were started construction in 2023. The XL10 bidding package having a length of more than 8.3 kilometers passing through District 12 and Go Vap District is the final package of the project, affecting 225 households.

After receiving the site, the investor will focus on construction and strive to complete the project on April 30, 2025, ensuring quality and urban beauty.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong