Over 6,000 B2B connections made at Da Nang International Tourism Festival 2025

The Da Nang International Tourism Festival 2025 this morning was kicked off at the Ariyana International Convention Center, coastal city of Da Nang.

The event under the theme “Rise and Breakthrough”, organized by the Da Nang Tourism Association in collaboration with HorecFex Vietnam, has taken place from October 16 to October 17.

The two-day event gathers more than 300 sellers and 110 international buyers from key markets such as Thailand, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Russia, and India, along with over 180 domestic travel companies and nearly 2,000 participants representing travel agencies, hotels, restaurants, service providers and tour guides.

A record of more than 6,000 business meetings has been scheduled. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)



The fair features a wide range of activities, including seminars, thematic discussions and the Congress of the Da Nang Travel Association for 2025–2029 term. The event was particularly highlighted with the B2B networking session “Buyers Meet Sellers”, connecting travel agencies, hotels, restaurants, and service providers.

As of the morning of October 16, organizers recorded over 6,000 registered business connections between Vietnamese and international tourism enterprises.

The signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

According to Chairman of the Da Nang Tourism Association Cao Tri Dung, the strong interest from international buyers demonstrates that the fair is not only a platform to promote Da Nang’s tourism but also an important step toward making the city a regional tourism hub.

Besides, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Da Nang City Tan Van Vuong noted that the event takes place after the two localities of Da Nang and Quang Nam were merged to form a new tourism development space, offering greater opportunities for sustainable growth.

In the first nine months of 2025, the city welcomed 14.4 million visitors, including 5.8 million international tourists, with tourism revenues rising 25 percent to VND44 trillion (US$1.67 billion).

Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association Vu The Binh speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

According to Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association Vu The Binh, the fair is a key highlight in the industry’s efforts to achieve the national target of 25 million international arrivals in 2025.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong