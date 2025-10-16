Da Nang promotes its dynamic tourism image in Singapore

On October 15, the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of the coastal city of Da Nang hosted a tourism booth at ITB Asia 2025, held at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore from October 15-17.

I

The Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of the coastal city of Da Nang hosts a tourism booth at ITB Asia 2025, held at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore from October 15-17 . (Photo: SGGP)

TB Asia is Asia's Leading Travel Trade Show. Now in its 17th year, it has evolved into a comprehensive platform connecting sectors such as leisure travel, MICE tourism, corporate travel, and travel technology. This year’s edition features more than 1,000 exhibitors, 18,500 attendees, and 1,400 international buyers from 132 countries and territories.

At the trade show, Da Nang's tourism booth, measuring 27 square meters and located at Level 1, Booth X26, operates under the theme “New Da Nang – New Experiences.” The booth focuses on promoting the city as a dynamic, friendly, and constantly evolving destination.

The showcased content highlights key tourism products and experiential journeys tied to world cultural heritage sites, including the ancient town of Hoi An, My Son Sanctuary, and the Marble Mountains. It also features Da Nang’s signature offerings, such as MICE tourism, luxury resorts, golf, marine and island tourism, and sustainable travel experiences.

The booth also features destination promotional videos, displays of local handicrafts, OCOP (One Commune, One Product) items, and regional specialties. A key highlight is the launch of a promotional campaign centered around a trio of “experience passports,” including the Da Nang Food Tour, Heritage Tour, and Green Tour.

In addition, the booth promotes policies to attract MICE travelers and wedding tourism, alongside a lineup of cultural, sports, and tourism festivals scheduled for late 2025 and into 2026. An interactive “Lucky Spin” mini-game adds an engaging element for visitors and partners alike.

Da Nang's tourism booth at ITB Asia 2025

Da Nang’s participation in the trade show is a key promotional initiative, contributing to promoting the image of the culture, people, and destinations of Da Nang at one of the large-scale international tourism events. It also reinforces the city's brand positioning, "New Da Nang—New Experiences", on the global tourism map.

The event also presents an opportunity to strengthen connections and foster cooperation with international travel agencies, airlines, and tourism businesses, especially as direct flight routes from major Southeast Asian cities to Da Nang continue to expand.

Singapore is currently among the top Southeast Asian markets for Da Nang. In the first nine months of 2025, the city welcomed 69,488 visitors from Singapore. There are currently 21 direct flights per week between Singapore and Da Nang, operated by Singapore Airlines and Vietjet Air. Notably, Scoot Airlines is set to launch a new route connecting Singapore to Da Nang at the end of October 2025.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh