Showers, thunderstorms scattered in Central Highlands, Southern region

The Central Highlands and Southern regions might see scattered evening showers and thunderstorms.

Some places experienced heavy rain of over 50mm, according to the forecast of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Rain has appeared quite evenly, stretching from the Central Coast, the Central Highlands to part of the South. These rains have helped bring a significant source of irrigation water for agricultural production, especially perennial crops that are in need of water after a long period of drought.

Many other provinces have also seen moderate rain such as Binh Thuan, Gia Lai, Lam Dong, Tien Giang. Although rainfall in some areas was light, it played a beneficial role in lowering temperatures and supporting both agricultural production and daily life.

By Phuc Hau – Translated By Dan Thuy