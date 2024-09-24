SGGP receives US$121,998 donation for typhoon victims from GrowMax Group

Representatives of GrowMax Group and Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper yesterday co-signed an agreement to support pupils in the Northern region affected by natural disasters.

At the signing ceremony, General Director of GrowMax Group Mai Van Hoang presented a symbolic cheque of VND3 billion (US$121,998) to collaborate with Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper in care of students in natural disaster-ravaged localities.

General Director of GrowMax Group Mai Van Hoang said that typhoon No.3, named Yagi, caused severe aftermaths in the Northern region.

GrowMax Group collaborates with Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper in care of students in natural disaster-ravaged localities through the newspaper’s program “Lighting up faith - Overcoming difficulties in getting to school”.

Through SGGP Newspaper’s program “Lighting up faith - Overcoming difficulties in getting to school”, Mr. Hoang decided to contribute VND3 billion (US$121,998) from one-day salary voluntary donation of its staff to assist students in provinces and cities affected by natural disasters.

Journalist Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper expressed thankfulness for the faith and collaboration from GrowMax's leaders and employees to the newspaper's charitable activities and programs.

Journalist Nguyen Ngoc Anh informed that Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper has received a total of more than VND7 billion (US$284,663) from the public after two weeks of calling for donation for natural disaster victims.

The Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper said that the newspaper guaranteed to spend the money to assist needy people in flood and landslide ravaged areas. Besides, he expressed a desire for more support from the public.

By Viet Nga- Translated by Huyen Huong