SGGP Newspaper, Soc Trang sign cooperation agreement on propaganda

The Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and the People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on October 10 signed a cooperation agreement to carry out a program on information and propaganda in the 2023-2025 period.

The cooperation program aims to strengthen providing information and promoting images, potential, strengths, and outstanding achievements of Soc Trang Province and implementation results of resolutions of the 13th National Party Congress and 14th Provincial Party Congress or the term of 2020-2025 on the SGGP Newspaper.

The SGGP Newspaper will also provide guidelines and policies of the province to residents, contributing to creating consensus in implementing guidelines and policies on socio-economic development; reflect the limitations and shortcomings to solve in a timely manner, fight and prevent sabotage plots and activities against the Party, State by hostile forces.

In addition, the two sides have carried out social security activities, such as the "Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program, building libraries and offering gifts to students and schools in remote areas in provinces and cities throughout the country taken by the SGGP Newspaper; “Xuan yeu thuong” (the beloved Spring) to help local needy soldiers and poor households enjoy a warm and happy Lunar New Year (Tet) festival; the contest titled ‘Toa sang gia tri Viet’ (Shining Vietnamese Values) aiming to honor individuals and groups with meaningful deeds and outstanding achievements in all fields.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Director of the provincial Department of Information and Communications Nguyen Huu Hanh highly appreciated SGGP Newspaper’s contribution to various fields in the province, especially providing policies on calling for investment, tourism, religious work, digital transformation, and social security activities such as building charity houses, libraries at schools and organizing Mid-Autumn festival for needy children.

For his part, Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Tang Huu Phong informed that the SGGP newspaper is a daily newspaper with more than 60,000 copies per day. The Party newspaper belongs to the country’s main political press agencies. The newspaper now publishes both print and online editions with foreign language versions including English, Chinese.

Besides functional professional activities, generations of the newspaper have organized social charitable works and called on donors to help natural disaster victims throughout the country over the past 48 years.

The newspaper’s outstanding events include Vo Truong Toan Awards, Ton Duc Thang Awards, Nguyen Van Huong Scholarship, "Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program.