Ho Chi Minh City

SGGP Newspaper offers gifts to students, people in Quang Nam

SGGP

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and businesses in the Central region offered gifts and free medical examinations to disadvantaged students and residents in Dong Giang District, Quang Nam Province, on January 10.

The delegation offers gifts to students of Doc Gop School under Phan Boi Chau Secondary and High School in Ka Dang Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of SGGP Newspaper, journalist Nguyen Hung, head of the Representative Office of the newspaper in the Central region, said that the event is part of the “Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program, building libraries and offering gifts to students and schools in remote areas in provinces and cities throughout the country taken by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper.

It aims to contribute to helping people access healthcare and improving their lives as the Lunar New Year approaches as well as provide support for students to overcome difficulties to go to school, he added.

Accordingly, the delegation, including SGGP Newspaper, Dacinco Construction Investment Co., Ltd., the School of Medicine and Pharmacy under the University of Da Nang, Geruco–Song Con Hydro Power Joint Stock Company, and Da Nang Co.opmart supermarket, presented 50 gifts to students of Doc Gop School under Phan Boi Chau Secondary and High School in Ka Dang Commune and offered 250 Tet gifts and free medical check-ups to residents in Ra E Hamlet of A Tinh Commune.

Journalist Nguyen Hung presents a sweater to a student of Doc Gop School. (Photo: SGGP)
Students are delighted with their gifts. (Photo: SGGP)
The delegation provides free medical check-ups to residents in Ra E Hamlet of A Tinh Commune. (Photo: SGGP)
The delegation offers gifts to residents . (Photo: SGGP)
By Nguyen Cuong—Translated by Kim Khanh

