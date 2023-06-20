SGGP awards contest 'Shining Vietnamese Values'

The Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (SGGP) today organized a ceremony to celebrate the 98th Anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day and award the contest ‘Toa sang gia tri Viet’ (Shining Vietnamese Values) in 2022-2023.

The SGGP newspaper also coordinated with the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union to continue launching the contest in the phase of 2023-2025.

The contest was launched for the celebration of the 100-year anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 - June 21, 2025), the 50th anniversary of the South Liberation and National Reunification Day (on April 1975 - April 30, 2025) and also the 50th anniversary of the first issue of the SGGP Newspaper (on May 5, 1975 - May 5, 2025).

The launching ceremony took place online at 63 points of the provincial Youth Union and live- streamed on the websites of the Central Youth Union including the electronic information portal of the Central Youth Union, the Propaganda and Education Department of the Central Youth Union, and the Vietnam Youth Application.

Speaking at the ceremony, Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper journalist Tang Huu Phong reviewed the history of Vietnam's Revolutionary Press. According to him, SGGP Newspaper which was issued shortly after the Liberation Day has always made great efforts to provide accurate and hot news to meet readers’ needs for information.

Despite being delighted with the development of the SGGP Newspaper over the past 48 years, journalist Tang Huu Phong also acknowledged the current challenges including the explosive growth of digital technologies that have opened up modern methods of communications and new information production organizations. Technological change has seen newspaper readership decline, as audiences move towards reading news and current affairs via the internet. E-newspapers must compete fiercely with social networks.

Therefore, the SGGP Newspaper must continue to take steps to innovate and make more efforts to best serve readers, ensure information quality in the context of the fast and steady development of Ho Chi Minh City in particular and the country in general, he added.

On this occasion, six journalists of SGGP Newspaper who have worked for 15-20 years in professional journalism were awarded the Medal 'For the Cause of Vietnam's Journalism' by the Vietnam Journalists Association.

The SGGP newspaper also gave journalist Pham Hoai Nam and reporter group Thu Huong - Van Minh the Golden Hammer and Sickle Awards 2022 to recognize outstanding works in disseminating information and promoting understanding of the Party’s policies and Party building work.

At the same time, the organizing board presented additional rewards to authors who won the 17th National Press Prize in 2022 and the Ho Chi Minh City Press Prize and specialized prizes.

People at home and abroad are eligible to participate in the competition by sending their entries including written entries and video clips to introduce and honor individual or collective examples with outstanding achievements in science - technology, education, healthcare, culture and art, sports, and economy. Reporters can also introduce models, research and creative works in national and international competitions, effective solutions for the sake of society.

With the desire to continue to spread the positive values of the contest in 2022-2023, SGGP Newspaper cooperated with the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union to launch the contest in the period of 2023-2025.

Journalist Tang Huu Phong informed that the contest aims to honor individuals and groups with meaningful deeds and outstanding achievements in all fields and encourage reporters to make good works and video clips depicting typical examples of good people with good deeds for the contribution to the development of the country.

As the co-launcher of the contest 'Shining Vietnamese Values' in 2023-2025, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Bui Quang Huy commented that the contest is in line with the goals and solutions of the Youth Union in disseminating information.

First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Bui Quang Huy affirmed that the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union is committed to close coordination with the SGGP newspaper to effectively implement the contest at all levels of unions, union members and youth throughout the country.

Following the success of the reportage press contest 'Good People - Good Deeds' (2020-2021), the SGGP newspaper continued to launch the contest 'Toa sang gia tri Viet' in 2022 – 2023 which received a positive response from society and the journalistic community in Vietnam. The contest organizers received more than 200 articles and more than 50 video clips. Some 16 of them were selected from 65 articles and 12 video clips published in the newspaper.

The two works that received the second prize are ‘Helen Ngo and the Vietnamese language camp for Children in Belgium’ by author Kieu Bich Huong and the video clip ‘Huynh Nhu - Golden girl with her natural talent - shines Vietnam Women's Soccer’ by authors Thu Huong, Thuy Quyen, Huu Thanh, and Quoc Cuong.

The organizing committee of the contest also awarded the third prize for three works by Phuong Dung, Tieu Ha, and a group of authors Pham Thi Viet Ha, Quach Thi Ha, Mai Lien, and Van Thanh.