SGGP Newspaper awards Euro 2024 prediction contest

The organizers of the Euro 2024 prediction contest held an awarding ceremony for the final winners.

At the awarding ceremony

The event took place at the headquarters of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper on August 21.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van offers flowers to representatives of the sponsors.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in collaboration with Sam Ngoc Linh K5 and Pho Sam Ngoc Linh (Ngoc Linh ginseng noodle soup) launched this prediction contest.

The contest ran from June 14 to July 15, attracting a large number of participants nationwide who sent their predictions to SGGP Newspaper.

The organizers received more than 265,000 entries, and then they checked and selected 186,560 valid predictions following the announced criteria.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of ai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van awards the first prize of Euro 2024 prediction contest to the final winner.

The contest offered one first prize worth VND25 million (US$999), one second prize worth VND15 million (US$599), one third prize worth VND5 million (nearly US$200) and five consolation prizes each worth VND1 million (US$40), along with gifts from the sponsors.

Criteria for correct predictions included the champion team, Spain; the final score 2-1; top football players; and 1,031 votes with the same opinion.

As a result, Dang Phuong Van, a reader from Ca Mau Province, won the first prize as he accurately predicted all the criteria.

Some photos at the awarding ceremony:

By Quoc Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong