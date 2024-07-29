Weather

Severe landslides occur on two roads in Tuy Duc District, Dak Nong Province

SGGPO

The Tuy Duc District People's Committee, Dak Nong Province on July 29 reported that persistent heavy rains caused severe landslides on two roads in Dak Rtih Commune.

A landslide occurs on the inter-commune road connecting Dak Rtih and Dak Ngo communes.

On July 28, a downpour caused a landslide on the inter-commune road connecting Dak Rtih and Dak Ngo communes, notably a section through Doan Van Village, Dak Rtih Commune.

The landslide had a length of approximately 20 meters, with a crack width of about 2-3 centimeters and a depth of about 0.8 meters.

Another landslide hits the inter-commune road connecting Dak Rtih and Dak Buk So communes.

On the same day, another landslide hit the inter-commune road connecting Dak Rtih and Dak Buk So communes, specifically a 50-meter long section through Bon Me Ra, Dak Rtih Commune, with depths ranging from 2.5 meters to six meters which cut off the road and caused traffic disruption.

These landslide points are on roads currently under construction and have not yet been handed over for use.

The Tuy Duc District People's Committee has instructed relevant departments and local authorities to inspect the site, urgently zone the landslide areas, set up barriers and place warning signs to ensure the safety of people and property.

Additionally, the construction unit has been directed to urgently implement measures to overcome troubleshooting on these roads to ensure traffic safety for residents.

By Mai Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

