Serious landslide recurs on arterial road connecting Binh Phuoc and Lam Dong

A serious landslide recurred in the Sao Bong- Dang Ha arterial road connecting Binh Phuoc and Lam Dong provinces posing hazardous risks for vehicles through the road.

The People’s Committee of Bu Dang District, Binh Phuoc Province said that recent days of relentless rains have triggered landslides along with rock topples and rockslides at some sections on the arterial road, causing traffic obstruction and the risk of rain-induced landslides.

Traffic inspectors coordinated with National Highway 14's traffic police and local police have installed signs and rope barricades to prevent people and vehicles from crossing the dangerous road.

On the other hand, traffic police were at the scene of the landslide to guide vehicles with large tonnage to temporarily turn into other roads to ensure absolute safety.

Currently, functional agencies are continuing to keep a close eye on the landslide development to have appropriate preventive plans.

Previously, the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention, Control and Search and Rescue of Binh Phuoc Province sent a dispatch requesting units and localities to urgently make plans against natural disasters to minimize damage owing to landslides, land subsidence and geological faults.

According to the committee, the locality has recorded relentless torrential rains on a large scale on the first days of August, causing serious flooding and landslides that affected the people's lives.

Some photos captured at the scene of the landslide: