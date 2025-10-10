Senior Vietnam Buddhist Sangha leader passes away

Most Venerable Thich Tri Tinh, Deputy Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)’s Patronage Council, passed away at 4:30 am on October 8 at Vinh Nghiem Pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City, aged 94.

According to the VBS, the respect-paying ceremony began at 6:00 pm on the same day at Vinh Nghiem Pagoda. The memorial ceremony will be held at 5:00 am on October 12, followed by the entombment ceremony at Linh Phong Thien Uyen Pagoda in Vung Tau ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Most Venerable Thich Tri Tinh (1932-2025) (Photo: giacngo.vn)

Most Venerable Thich Tri Tinh, secular name Lam Dinh Dao, was born in 1932 in the former Nam Dinh province, now Ninh Binh province. At the eighth VBS National Congress in 2017, he was appointed Deputy Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council, a position he held until his passing.

Throughout his monastic life, the Most Venerable set a shining example of virtue and dedication, fostering unity among monks, nuns, and lay followers. He made important contributions to the steadfast leadership of the VBS under the guiding principle of “Dharma – Nation – Socialism.” He consistently upheld the Party’s guidelines and the State’s laws and actively participated in patriotic and community movements.

In recognition of his significant contributions to the nation, he was awarded the Great National Unity Order and numerous certificates of merit from ministries, agencies, and localities.

Vietnamplus