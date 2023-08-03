Self-check-in kiosks launched at Da Nang International Airport

Passengers arriving at Da Nang International Airport can choose their seats and complete the check-in process for their flight within just two minutes at the kiosk.

According to Do Trong Hai, AHT Deputy General Director, passengers arriving at Da Nang International Airport can choose their seats and complete the check-in process for their flight within just two minutes at the kiosk.

The service helps reduce waiting time for passengers and minimizes congestion during the check-in process, Hai noted.

AHT will integrate the software data to allow all airlines operating flights to and from Da Nang International Airport to use this system.

Additionally, the firm plans to deploy more services, such as automated boarding gates and self-baggage drop systems, he said, adding that when all these systems are synchronized, passengers will save a significant amount of time during the check-in process, allowing them to enjoy and experience various amenities and services at the airport.

Self-check-in kiosks are common in modern airports worldwide, providing quick and convenient experiences for passengers. Besides the speed benefits, the system is favored for its simplicity, with clear instructions displayed on the touchscreen, and easy-to-understand bilingual content.

To ensure that all passengers can easily use the system, a Passenger Assistant Team (PAT) has been arranged at the airport to provide assistance to passengers.

E-identification

The e-identification app VNeID was put into official operation for passengers on domestic flights at all airports on August 2 after a two-month pilot period, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Specifically, the CAAV required agencies and units to apply the use of level-2 VNeID accounts for passengers boarding domestic flights. For Vietnamese people, VNeID is equivalent to a citizen's identity card, while for foreigners, it is equivalent to a passport or international travel document at domestic airports.

If passengers have not downloaded the VNeID app yet, they can still use other documents as before to check-in.

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam, airlines and firms providing check-in and boarding services are required to update regulations on their aviation security regulations and programs, as well as related documents.

Earlier, the use of the app was piloted at 22 airports nationwide from June 1 to August 1. It proved effective in helping many individuals who lost or forgot their personal documents.