SEA Games 32: Vietnam top medal tally on May 10

Vietnamese athletes brought home an additional 11 gold medals on May 10 - the fifth day of competition at the ongoing 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia, thereby topping the medal tally.

They won gold medals in Pencat Silat, Kun Khmer, golf, track-and-field, and swimming.

The latest gold medal went to Pham Thanh Bao in the men’s 200m breaststroke. Bao reached the finish line after 2 minutes 11 seconds and 45, setting a new SEA Games record.

Notably, seven out of the 11 gold medals were presented to martial artists, including four in Pencat Silat and three in Kun Khmer.

Le Khanh Hung, 15, made history when he bagged home a gold medal in golf, becoming the youngest Vietnamese golfer to ever win a gold medal at SEA Games.

As of 9:30pm, Vietnam bagged 50 gold, 50 silver, and 61 bronze medals, ranking first in the medal tally.

It was followed by Cambodia (47 gold, 41 silver, and 51 bronze), and Thailand (47 gold, 35 silver and 53 bronze).

SEA Games 32 is taking place from May 5-17 in Cambodia’s capital city of Phnom Penh and four other localities - Siem Reap, Preah Sihanouk, Kampot, and Kep.