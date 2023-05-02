SEA Games 32: Vietnam bags first Gold medal

Female chess players Pham Thanh Phuong Thao and Ton Nu Hong An brought the first gold medal to Vietnam at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32) after topping the Ouk Chaktrang women's doubles event on May 2.

Ouk chaktrang, or Cambodian chess, is the first sport that opens for competition at SEA Games 32, hosted by Cambodia. The competitions are taking place from April 29 to May 9 with seven events.

The Vietnamese Ouk Chaktrang team comprises 11 players.

SEA Games 32 is scheduled to take place in Phnom Penh and four other localities of Siem Reap, Preah Sihanouk, Kampot, and Kep from May 5-17. It is expected to welcome over 12,400 athletes, coaches, and staff from regional sports delegations.

This year, Vietnam will compete in 30 out of a total of 36 sports at the games, aiming for 90-120 gold medals to enter the top three on the medal tally.

As host of SEA Games 31 in 2021, Vietnam topped the medal table with 205 golds. Thailand came second with 92 and Indonesia third with 69.