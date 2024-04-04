Sea festival marking National Reunification Day to be held in Vung Tau

The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau plans to host the Sea Festival to celebrate the 49th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30.)

Deputy Director of the Tourism Department of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province Tran Thi Thu Hien (C) said that the festival is expected to attract more than 20,000 visitors to the coastal city of Vung Tau on the upcoming national holidays. (Photo: SGGP)

The event which is scheduled to take place on April 27-28 will include a series of 30 cultural, sports, and tourism activities, such as an exhibition presenting socioeconomic and tourism achievements of the Ba Ria Vung Tau province and Vung Tau City and images of the locality in the past and present, music performances, outdoor screenings, dragon and kylin dance performances.

There will be a food fair featuring Vietnamese cuisine and an area displaying handicraft products of traditional craft villages, a kite flying festival, and sea sports activities.

Speaking at the press conference of the tourism festival, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province Tran Thi Thu Hien said that the festival is expected to attract more than 20,000 visitors to the coastal city of Vung Tau on the upcoming national holidays.

By Nong Ngan – Translated by Kim Khanh