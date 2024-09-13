Scientists warn flooding due to heavy rain and high tides in Mekong Delta

Scientists at the Southern Institute of Water Resources Research today issued a warning bulletin that flooding due to heavy rain and high tides may occur in some localities in the Mekong Delta region in the coming days.

At this time, farmers in the region are simultaneously focusing on harvesting two rice crops summer-autumn and autumn-winter.

As of mid-September 2024, farmers in the Mekong Delta region had successfully gathered 1.1/1.47 million hectares of summer-autumn rice. Among them, Vinh Long, Can Tho, and An Giang provinces had completed the harvesting of summer-autumn rice.

Concurrently, farmers in the Mekong Delta, particularly in Long An, Tra Vinh, and Vinh Long, fully utilised the opportunity to cultivate around 20,000 hectares/600,000 hectares of autumn-winter rice.

According to the Southern Institute of Water Resources Research, in the upcoming 10 days, water levels in the Mekong Delta was expected to rise due to a combination of floods and high tides.

At inland stations upstream, the water levels are mostly below the first-stage warning level, with some stations transitioning between the first and second-stage warning level, and a few stations surpassing the second-stage warning level.

In the mid-region stations, the water levels generally range from the first-stage warning level to the second stage warning level while at certain stations along the main river, the water levels shift from the second-stage warning level to the third-stage warning level and exceed BĐIII during high tides along with increased upstream floods.

Localities need to be on guard against flooding due to heavy rains and high tides from September 16 to 21. Especially, the Mekong Delta region, encompassing Can Tho City in Vinh Long Province, riverside districts in Dong Thap Province, central areas of the Ca Mau Peninsula (Vi Thanh City, Nga Bay City in Hau Giang Province, Phuoc Long District, Hong Dan District in Bac Lieu Province, Nga Nam Town, My Tu District in Soc Trang Province, Tran Van Thoi District, Thoi Binh District, Ca Mau City, Ca Mau Province) are particularly affected.

So far, the East Sea has experienced a total of three storms and two tropical depressions.

As a result, there is a high possibility of continued intense storms and tropical depressions causing heavy rain in the Mekong River basin and the Mekong Delta throughout the final two months of the flood season.

Localities must closely follow forecast information from weather forecasting agencies to promptly develop appropriate response plans.

By Vinh Tuong – Translated By Anh Quan