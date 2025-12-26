Science-technology drives growth with VND1.4 quarillion contribution to GDP

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung and delegates attend the conference.

On the morning of December 26 in Hanoi, the Ministry of Science and Technology held a conference to review its 2025 performance and outline key tasks for 2026. The event took place in a hybrid format, combining in-person and online participation from 34 provinces and centrally-administered cities. Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung attended and delivered directives for the sector’s continued advancement.

According to Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui Hoang Phuong, the science and technology sector achieved remarkable results in 2025. The sector’s total revenue reached VND5.465 quadrillion, a 25 percent increase over the previous year; contributions to the state budget totaled VND115 trillion, up 11 percent; and direct contributions to national gross domestic product amounted to VND1,4 trillion, rising 35 percent from 2024. These indicators show that science and technology have become one of the key drivers of the country’s economic growth.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui Hoang Phuong presents a report at the conference.

For the first time, Vietnam issued the National List of Strategic Technologies and Strategic Technology Products, establishing priorities for research, development, and investment. In parallel, the Ministry launched the National Innovation Portal and a real-time online management system for science and technology projects, improving transparency and coordination.

Vietnam’s innovation ecosystem also advanced significantly with the launch of the National Science and Technology Exchange, which serves as a vital bridge connecting research, production, and the market while linking regional exchanges across the country.

In 2025, Vietnam ranked 44th out of 139 countries in the Global Innovation Index and 55th out of 100 in the global innovative startup ecosystem rankings which is a clear evidence of the nation’s growing international competitiveness.

Delegates attend the conference at the Hanoi venue.

The year 2025 also marked a turning point in Vietnam’s digital transformation journey. Digital infrastructure, national databases, and shared platforms were synchronized nationwide, creating a solid foundation for a digital government and digital economy. This transformation has reshaped administrative operations, supporting the two-tier local government model and improving public service delivery.

In telecommunications, 5G coverage expanded to more than 90 percent of the population, and Vietnam’s fixed internet speed ranked among the world’s top ten. The digital technology industry now includes over 80,000 enterprises, with more than 2,000 expanding into international markets. Many are advancing from assembly to the research, design, and production of strategic technology products, reflecting the maturing capacity of Vietnam’s tech sector.

The year 2025 signifies a significant advancement in the field of nuclear energy, particularly as Vietnam reinitiates its nuclear power program. The Ministry of Science and Technology has advised and refined the legal framework to align with international practices and the safety and security standards set by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). In addition to the Nuclear Energy Law and three decrees that have been issued, the Ministry has submitted six strategic proposals to the Prime Minister, gradually establishing a cohesive legal infrastructure that will serve as a foundation for the safe and sustainable implementation of nuclear power projects in the near future.

By Tran Binh - Translated by Anh Quan