Schools in Hanoi forced to close if temperatures drop as low as 10 degrees

The Hanoi Department of Education and Training required schools to proactively change school timetabling or allow pupils to stay at home if temperatures plummet below 10 degrees Celsius.

According to the National Center for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting, a cold wave now is covering the entire Northern region.

Under the impacts of the intensified cold spell, residents in the capital city of Hanoi continue to experience the bone-chilling cold with a high risk of causing harmfulness to health from January 22.

The Hanoi Department of Education and Training emphasized that all schools do not organize activities outdoors amid the extremely cold days.

Additionally, schools have to coordinate with student parents to remind them to wear extra winter clothes on these days.

As of this morning, the climate in the capital city of Hanoi has become colder.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong

