SAPP acts as a bridge between philanthropists and underprivileged people

Deputy Secretary of the City Nguyen Ho Hai awards the President's Third Labor Medal to three people

The Ho Chi Minh City Sponsoring Association for Poor Patients held a ceremony to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its founding with the witness of Secretary of Can Tho City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu, Permanent Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, former Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Vo Thi Dung, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCM Tran Kim Yen, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Vo Van Hoan and Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Manh Cuong.

The SAPP has been launching two major programs to save children with congenital heart diseases and a program to help poor patients with eye diseases. The first program has supported medical fees for surgeries of more than 10,300 children with congenital heart disease while the latter program has provided free eye surgery, bringing light to more than 710,000 city dwellers and some from other provinces even Laotian and Cambodian patients.

Speaking at the conference, Permanent Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai highly appreciated the Ho Chi Minh City Sponsoring Association for Poor Patients for helping and supporting poor people to overcome illness and escape poverty in recent years. According to comrade Nguyen Ho Hai, the Association has become a never-to-be-forgotten association for poor patients greatly contributing to the building of a loving city.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai expected that the association would continue to be a bridge connecting kind hearts to poor patients and disadvantaged dwellers in need of society's help.

Deputy Secretary Hai requested the Ho Chi Minh City Sponsoring Association for Poor Patients to continue to develop its good deeds with more charity programs to help more people in need as well as connect sectors, organizations, businesses, and philanthropists in carrying out the country’s good tradition of helping poor people for the timely assistance of disadvantaged people, poor patients, poor people, and disabled children.

Through 30 years of operation, the Association and its branches have mobilized VND3,284 billion to build 567 new rural bridges, build 1,725 charity houses, and donate 4,258 bicycles to students. In particular, its two major programs benefitted many children with heart diseases and people with eye diseases even Laotian and Cambodian patients.

At the celebration, organizations, units, businesses, and individuals continued to provide financial support of more than VND 40.9 billion to the Ho Chi Minh City Sponsoring Association for Poor Patients to care for patients in difficult circumstances.

By Thai Phuong – Translated By Dan Thuy