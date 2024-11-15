Ho Chi Minh City

Sakha Republic explores cooperation opportunities in HCMC

On the afternoon of November 15, Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, hosted Mr. Kirill Evgenievich Bychkov, Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Russia.

Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan of the HCMC People's Committee, hosts Mr. Kirill Evgenievich Bychkov, Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Russia.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan expressed his pleasure in welcoming the Sakha (Yakutia) delegation and highlighted the strong development of Vietnam-Russia relations in various areas. He noted that HCMC is one of the leading localities in promoting bilateral relations between Vietnam and Russia, especially through economic, tourism, and delegation exchanges. The cooperation between HCMC and Russian cities, including sister cities like St. Petersburg and Vladivostok, has also been progressing positively.

Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan of the HCMC People's Committee presents a souvenir to Mr. Kirill Evgenievich Bychkov.

Acknowledging the potential for collaboration with the Sakha Republic, Mr. Vo Van Hoan suggested enhancing information exchange and exploring opportunities for business partnerships, particularly in areas like food products and agricultural processing.

Mr. Kirill Evgenievich Bychkov introduced the Sakha Republic's strengths in agricultural exports, natural resource extraction, and expressed interest in long-term cooperation with HCMC businesses to promote economic exchanges.

By Phuong Nam – Translated by Thuy Doan

