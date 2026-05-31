Ho Chi Minh City, Japan strengthen healthcare cooperation

On May 30, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong received a delegation from the International University of Health and Welfare (IUHW) of Japan, led by Mr. Kuninori Takagi, President of the IUHW Group.

On May 30, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong receives a delegation from the International University of Health and Welfare (IUHW) of Japan, led by Mr. Kuninori Takagi, President of the IUHW Group. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong expressed his sincere appreciation and high regard for the contributions of Mr. Kuninori Takagi in promoting healthcare cooperation between Japan and Ho Chi Minh City, particularly through the provision of medical scholarships for Vietnamese students and professional training and support for doctors at the Health Evaluation and Promotion Center (HECI) at Cho Ray Hospital. These efforts have contributed significantly to improving healthcare services for residents of Ho Chi Minh City and the southern provinces.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong noted that Ho Chi Minh City is entering a new stage of development to become a leading economic, financial, science and technology, and healthcare hub in Southeast Asia. In the healthcare sector, the city is committed to developing a modern, smart, and highly specialized healthcare system while accelerating digital transformation and advancing precision medicine, regenerative medicine, biotechnology, and internationally standardized university hospital models.

He affirmed that international cooperation plays a pivotal role in the city’s development strategy, particularly partnerships with Japanese educational institutions, hospitals, and leading healthcare groups. Ho Chi Minh City is committed to creating the most favorable conditions for cooperation in investment, training, research, and technology transfer in accordance with Vietnamese law. The city will also direct relevant departments and agencies to work closely with partners to address challenges and ensure that cooperation initiatives are implemented effectively and deliver tangible outcomes.

On May 30, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong receives a delegation from the International University of Health and Welfare (IUHW) of Japan. (Photo: SGGP)

Providing an overview of the International University of Health and Welfare (IUHW), which operates under the IUHW Group, Mr. Kuninori Takagi, President of the IUHW Group, said that IUHW is one of Japan’s leading private medical education institutions and a pioneer in offering academic programs in both Japanese and English.

He expressed his desire to invest in healthcare facilities so that residents can access Japanese-quality medical services directly in Ho Chi Minh City, while also contributing to the city’s socio-economic development. He voiced his hope for continued support from the city’s leadership and relevant departments and agencies for the IUHW Group’s investment and business activities in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Phuong Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh