Saigon Notre-Dame Cathedral’s crosses to be restored in Belgium

Two rusty giant and eight small crosses at the Saigon Notre-Dame Cathedral in the southern metropolis of Ho Chi Minh City will be sent to Belgium for restoration.

The two big crosses, 127 years old and weighing 600 kg each, have been brought down from the bell towers, and would be sent for restoration.

The restoration of the crosses is part of ongoing renovation work that began in 2017 at a cost of VND140 billion (US$5.9 million).

It was expected to be completed this year, but has been delayed until 2027 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the fact that materials have to be imported from overseas.

The Notre Dame Cathedral was built in 1877, with a modified Roman architectural style mixed with Gothic architecture. Since its inauguration in 1880 until 2017, this 140-year-old structure had not undergone any renovation.