Saigon Hi-Tech Park aims to become international-standard research center

Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) aims to become an international-standard research and development (R&D) center, serving as a core hub in Ho Chi Minh City’s innovation and science, technology ecosystem.

On October 24 morning, the Management Board of Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) organized a ceremony marking its 23rd anniversary of establishment and announced its development strategy for the 2025–2030 period.

SHTP has developed a dynamic high-tech ecosystem, attracting 112 active projects and creating jobs for more than 52,000 workers. Its export turnover has grown steadily over the years, at times accounting for up to 47 percent of Ho Chi Minh City’s total export value, and contributing US$1.7 billion to the state budget.

Alongside this, the park has built key infrastructure to support research and innovation, including the R&D center, a training center and high-tech business incubator, contributing to promoting the commercialization of “Make in Vietnam” technological products and enhance national competitiveness.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (right) presents flowers to congratulate the 23rd establishment anniversary of Saigon Hi-Tech Park.

Attending and delivering his remarks at the event, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc commended the efforts of the SHTP Management Board and the business community. He emphasized that the SHTP should continue to play a leading role in digital transformation and innovation, as well as in connecting enterprises with universities and research institutes, thereby contributing to the development of a knowledge-based economy and the city’s science and technology sector.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc speaks at the event.

In the coming period, SHTP should prioritize attracting capable and visionary investors who can generate added value for Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam. At the same time, it is necessary to consult experienced experts to plan the park into a science and industrial city, or a science and industrial park, serving as an inspiring space for creativity.

Moreover, SHTP should soon develop into an innovation hub, serving as a driving force for the city’s future growth, said HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc.

Speaking at the ceremony, Head of the SHTP Management Board Nguyen Ky Phung stated that in the 2025–2030 period, the park will continue to serve as the core of the innovation ecosystem, striving to become an internationally recognized R&D center, and contributing to HCMC’s goal of becoming a smart city and a regional center for technology and innovation in Southeast Asia.

Mr. Lam Dinh Thang (L), director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology presents the decision to SHTP Labs.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology announced the decision recognizing the SHTP Research and Development Center (SHTP Labs) as eligible to participate in the city’s Center of Excellence (CoE) program and the Program for Building International-Standard Centers for Digital and Green Transformation.

SHTP, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology and Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to effectively implement Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in national science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

By Bui Tuan- Translated by Huyen Huong