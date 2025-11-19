Vietnam ranks third in ASEAN for mobile internet speed

According to the Speedtest Global Index, Vietnam has climbed from fourth to third place in ASEAN for mobile internet speed.

Specifically, Singapore leads with an average speed of 163.29 Mbps, followed closely by Malaysia at 163.00 Mbps, and Vietnam at 146.64 Mbps. Other countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines, recorded lower mobile speeds than Vietnam.

The latest statistics from the Vietnam Internet Center show that the average 5G network speed in Vietnam reaches 447.03 Mbps for downloads and 99.26 Mbps for uploads, with an average latency of just 0.024 seconds. These figures mark record-breaking performance for 5G speed, latency, and stability in Vietnam, reflecting the strong efforts of domestic carriers to enhance network quality and reliability.

Vietnam’s mobile network speed has improved thanks to proactive telecommunications infrastructure policies and substantial investment by network operators.

Viettel alone has built more than 7,000 5G base stations, covering the centers of 34 provinces and cities. The company aims to expand 5G coverage to 99 percent of the population by 2030, with over 20,000 base stations expected by the end of 2025.

By Ba Tan - Translated by Anh Quan