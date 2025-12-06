Workshop focuses on boosting investment in digital technologies

Government and industry leaders met to devise strategies for accelerating investment and innovation in Vietnam's concentrated digital technology zones.

Head Nguyen Khac Lich of the Authority of ICT Industry speaks at the workshop

Yesterday morning, a workshop titled "Promoting investment in concentrated digital technology zones" was jointly organized by the Authority of ICT Industry under the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Finance, Quang Trung Software Park, and the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center (HCMC-DXCenter).

The event served as a platform to share the significant potential, advantages, preferential policies, and investment cooperation opportunities available within these specialized zones, aligning with strategies for developing the digital economy and innovation in Ho Chi Minh City.

Nguyen Anh Tuan, representative of the Department of Information Technology Industry, introduces the mechanisms and policies in the concentrated digital technology park.

According to the Authority of ICT Industry, Vietnam currently operates 8 concentrated digital technology zones across Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and Can Tho. These zones are functional centers focused on research and development, training and innovation promotion, technology incubation, and the production and trading of digital technology products.

Since the system's inception in 2013, it has grown significantly. Over 630 digital technology enterprises are operating within the zones, maintaining a growth rate exceeding 20 percent, and employing 42,450 high-quality workers, double the 2013 figure.

Head Nguyen Khac Lich of the Authority of ICT Industry emphasized that these parks are designed to create optimal, innovative spaces and ideal ecosystems for digital technology enterprises. He highlighted that businesses within the zones would benefit from access to shared digital infrastructure including cloud, data center, lab, supercomputer at minimal or no cost, and would enjoy special preferential mechanisms and policies.

"The Ministry of Science and Technology will accompany localities to perfect mechanisms, models and connect ecosystems to develop concentrated digital technology zones in a sustainable and effective direction," stated Mr. Lich.

Phan Phuong Tung, Director of HCMC- DXCenter, reveals the center's development orientation in the coming time

Phan Phuong Tung, Director of HCMC- DXCenter, affirmed that synchronous infrastructure, convenient procedures, comprehensive shared services, and high-quality human resources are crucial for attracting international technology corporations.

Quang Trung Software Park's new development is oriented toward a digital technology park and green, smart city model while it will build a comprehensive ecosystem and developing breakthrough technologies, including digital infrastructure, cloud computing, big data, network security, and digital human resources.

Some digital transformation technologies and solutions are introduced at the exhibition area.

Presentations at the workshop covered topics such as the urban technology complex model (Saigon Real Estate Corporation) and the Semiconductor Industry and Innovation Center (Becamex Industrial Investment and Development Group). An exhibition showcased solutions in AI, IoT, data center infrastructure, and smart cities.

Significantly, the workshop highlighted the impact of the new Law on Digital Technology Industry (71/2025/QH15), issued by the 15th National Assembly on June 14, 2025. This law facilitates the formation of new concentrated digital technology zones by decentralizing authority to people's committees in provinces to decide on establishment and expansion, and by allowing provinces to promulgate preferential policies and operational regulations. This new legislation is expected to create strong momentum for the comprehensive development of digital technology zones, solidifying their role as essential national infrastructure for Vietnam's digital technology industry.

