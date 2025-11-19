WISE HCMC+ 2025 to showcase range of innovation activities

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued a plan to organize the Week of Innovation, Science and Technology, and Creative Startups Ho Chi Minh City 2025 (WISE HCMC+ 2025).

Poster of the event

The event will take place from November 24 to 28, offering a dynamic space for breakthroughs, collaboration, and recognition of the city’s innovation ecosystem achievements.

With the theme “Innovation and Technology – The Future of Our City,” WISE HCMC+ 2025 aims to help realize the goals set forth in Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo on advancing science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation. It also aligns with activities accompanying the Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum 2025.

WISE HCMC+ 2025 will feature various activities, including demonstrations and showcases of digital transformation solutions, models, and applications for the public sector; networking sessions connecting innovative startups with investors; and the closing ceremony and awards for the AI Challenge Ho Chi Minh City 2025.

In parallel, the conference “Innovation and Technology – The Future of Our City” will gather international speakers, technology experts, and business leaders to discuss emerging tech trends and Fintech development for the city’s International Financial Center.

Additionally, the seminar “Promoting Digital Transformation in Logistics” will focus on practical solutions to optimize supply chains and enhance business competitiveness.

By Binh Lam - Translated by Anh Quan