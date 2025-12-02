IAEA to assess Vietnam’s nuclear power infrastructure

The Ministry of Science and Technology collaborates with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to conduct integrated assessment of Vietnam’s nuclear power infrastructure.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Le Xuan Dinh delivers the opening remarks. (Photo: SGGP)

From December 1 to 11 in Hanoi, the Ministry of Science and Technology, in coordination with relevant Vietnamese ministries and agencies, hosted a working session with a mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the national nuclear power infrastructure.

This marks a key step in the preparatory roadmap for the Ninh Thuan nuclear power project and similar future initiatives. The mission comprises seven IAEA experts, three international specialists invited by the IAEA from the UK, Brazil, and Bulgaria, and one observer from Egypt.

During the working session on December 1, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Le Xuan Dinh highly appreciated the valuable and timely support provided by the IAEA to Vietnam in completing its nuclear power infrastructure in line with international standards and IAEA guidelines.

Delegates attend the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ministry of Science and Technology will advance nuclear power infrastructure development activities following the IAEA’s recommendations to meet the requirements of Vietnam’s first nuclear power project.

The task force established by the Ministry of Science and Technology to assess Vietnam’s nuclear power infrastructure completed the Self-Assessment Report and submitted it to the IAEA in October 2025. Through this working session, the mission will submit a report to the Vietnamese Government, highlighting accomplished tasks and areas requiring further development.

Simultaneously, it will provide key recommendations to support Vietnam in formulating a comprehensive plan for nuclear power infrastructure development, contributing to the timely, efficient, safe, and secure implementation of the Ninh Thuan nuclear power project in compliance with IAEA and international standards.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh