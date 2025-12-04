Techfest Vietnam 2025 brings innovation in open cultural space around Ho Guom

For the first time, Vietnam’s National Innovation and Startup Festival (Techfest Vietnam) will take place in an open cultural space around Ho Guom, which was heard at yesterday's press brief.

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) and the Hanoi People’s Committee yesterday announced this while holding a press conference to introduce Techfest Vietnam 2025 in Hanoi. Co-chaired by Deputy Minister Hoang Minh and Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Truong Viet Dung, the event will run from December 12 to 14 under the theme “Nationwide Innovation – A New Growth Engine”.

For the first time, Techfest will be held outdoors, aiming to bring science and technology closer to the public and into everyday life and transforming the pedestrian streets around Ho Guom into an interactive space where the public can directly experience cutting-edge technologies and modern business models. According to Director Tran Anh Tuan of the Hanoi Department of Science and Technology, this shift marks a major milestone in embedding innovation into daily urban life and expanding access to the startup ecosystem.

The event will feature around 700 exhibition booths showcasing digital technologies, smart solutions, and innovative business models, allowing citizens to engage with new products and offering startups, investors, and research institutions a platform for collaboration. Specialized display zones will create focused spaces for investors and innovators to connect, explore partnerships, and pursue technology transfer or investment opportunities.

A notable highlight this year is the introduction of the “one-person enterprise” model. Deputy Minister Hoang Minh explained that with current digital platforms, individuals can now register businesses, manage finances, pay taxes, and operate independently online. The ministry aims to develop around seven million such micro-enterprises in the near future building a transparent, flexible, and innovation-driven economy.

Techfest Vietnam 2025 also promotes a culture of entrepreneurship, where tolerance for failure is seen as essential to growth. By hosting the event in a public space, organizers hope to inspire citizens from all walks of life including students, entrepreneurs, researchers, and ordinary residents, to see innovation as accessible and integral to national development.

The festival is expected to attract over 60,000 participants both on-site and online, including investors, startups, research institutions, and delegates from six international regions such as Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East, North America, and Europe.

By Tran Binh - Translated by Anh Quan