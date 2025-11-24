Science/technology

Host of global AI leaders to gather in Hanoi in early December

Many of the world’s leading scientists in artificial intelligence (AI) will be in Hanoi from December 2 to participate in the seminar “AI for Humanity: Ethics and Safety in the New Era.”

Professor Toby Walsh will come to the seminar in early December

This event marks the opening of the “Science for Life” seminar series, part of the VinFuture Science and Technology Week 2025. The program brings together international experts and policymakers to discuss pathways for responsible AI development and to promote cooperation in global AI governance.

According to the Organizing Committee, the seminar will feature distinguished international speakers including Professor Toby Walsh from University of New South Wales - Australia, Professor Edson Prestes of Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul - Brazil, Professor Leslie Gabriel Valiant of Harvard University who is the recipient of the 2010 Turing Award. Plus, Associate Professor César de la Fuente from University of Pennsylvania who is ranked among the top 1 percent most cited researchers worldwide and Associate Professor Luu Anh Tuan from Nanyang Technological University, Director of the VinUni AI Center will come to the special seminar.

Professor Edson Prestes is one of the prominent figures at the seminar

The seminar will also welcome online participation from three prominent figures in AI and the Internet including Professor Yoshua Bengio from University of Montréal, Professor Geoffrey Hinton of University of Toronto who is the recipient of the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics, and Dr. Vinton Gray Cerf of Google who is widely recognized as one of the “fathers of the Internet”.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan

