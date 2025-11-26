HCMC positions itself as regional hub for innovation through WISE HCMC+ 2025

Deputy Director Tran Trong Tuyen of the HCMC Department of Science and Technology said that Ho Chi Minh City positions itself as a regional hub for innovation and technology through WISE HCMC+ 2025

The project author group (business sector) wins first place in the competition "Startup Innovation in the Field of High-Tech Agriculture 2025".

“Innovation and Technology – The Future of Our City” is the theme of the Ho Chi Minh City Innovation, Science, Technology and Startup Week 2025 (WISE HCMC+ 2025). A reporter from Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper had a discussion with Deputy Director Tran Trong Tuyen of the HCMC Department of Science and Technology, regarding the activities at WISE HCMC+ 2025.

WISE HCMC+ 2025 is oriented as an annual event of international stature, not only a place to showcase technology but also a prestigious and high-quality annual strategic forum for investment connection, policy creation, and promotion of international cooperation. WISE HCMC+ 2025 attracts the participation of technology corporations, investors, investment funds, experts, and innovative startups.

According to him, WISE HCMC+ 2025 is organized to concretize major directions, with a focus on strongly implementing the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in the development of science and technology, innovation, and national digital transformation. The event is also within the framework of implementing the project to support the development of Ho Chi Minh City’s innovative startup ecosystem for the period 2021–2025 and the Autumn Economic Forum 2025, aiming to realize the goal of making Ho Chi Minh City a leader in the digital economy and a regional financial–technology center.

He revealed that WISE HCMC+ 2025, with the participation of international partners from South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Finland, Austria, has brought many positive impacts to Ho Chi Minh City’s innovative startup ecosystem. The event contributes to strongly attract international investment capital through direct connection activities between investors and startups, helping hundreds of startups access capital, expand markets, and increase confidence in the growth potential of the city’s startup ecosystem.

He added that the participation of partners from countries with advanced technology also creates an important bridge in international cooperation and the transfer of knowledge, experience, and technology, supporting Ho Chi Minh City enterprises to improve competitiveness and deeply integrate into the global value chain.

Ho Chi Minh City’s innovative startup ecosystem continues to affirm its position on the international map, shown by maintaining and significantly improving global rankings. Specifically, according to the ranking of StartupBlink, Ho Chi Minh City’s innovative startup ecosystem is in the Top 5 of Southeast Asia and Top 110 globally. Fields such as fintech, blockchain, educational technology, and digital healthcare have all made notable progress, especially fintech, with high growth rates, and currently ranked Top 30 globally in blockchain and 2nd in Southeast Asia.

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City’s policies supporting innovative startups have achieved certain results. Up to now, 233 projects have been supported (209 pre-incubation and incubation projects; 24 acceleration projects), with a total funding of VND23 billion (US$872,121).

WISE HCMC+ 2025 has the meaning of honoring the contributions of individuals and organizations to science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation. More importantly, it opens up many opportunities to promote the dynamic and sustainable development of Ho Chi Minh City’s innovative startup ecosystem.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan