Intel’s factory still operates in Vietnam normally: SHTP Head

Head of the board of management of Saigon Hi-tech Park (SHTP) Nguyen Anh Thi said that Intel’s factory still operates in Vietnam normally.

Following international news that the Intel Corporation shelves planned chip operation expansion in Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Park (SHTP), Mr. Thi said that he has just received information from international media.

He said that the US multinational technology corporation Intel's chip assembly and testing factory - Intel Products Vietnam (IPV) is currently still producing normally at SHTP. As of the evening of November 7, Intel Vietnam has not had official information about changing the expansion plan of the factory with the SHTP Management Board.

So far, Intel has disbursed nearly US$2 billion of investment into the SHTP-located factory that plays an important role in Intel's global packaging system, said Mr. Nguyen Anh Thi.

In June 2023, during a media event in Ho Chi Minh City, Intel Corporation announced that it had invested a total of $1.5 billion of investment in the factory at SHTP, creating about 6,500 jobs in the high-tech field including about 2,400 official employees under Intel, and contributed $76.3 billion in export value from 2010 to present.

In the first quarter of 2023, the American chip giant accounted for 50 percent of SHTP's total export turnover, 15 percent of the country's electronic product and component export turnover and about 18 percent of Ho Chi Minh City's total export turnover.

Intel Corporation opened IPV at SHTP on October 29, 2010. Since then, IPV has shipped more than 3.5 billion product units, producing the latest 13th generation Intel Core™ processors and is ready to participate in the Meteor Lake processor production process from the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, according to various information sources, Intel Corporation has recently announced large investments in many other countries around the world, most recently on June 16, 2023. Intel also announced that it has selected an area near Wrocław, Poland, as the site of a new cutting-edge semiconductor assembly and test facility with an investment of up to US$4.6 billion in the facility.