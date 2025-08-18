Culture/art

Russian ballet troupe to perform in Vietnam

The Eifman Ballet troupe from Saint Petersburg, Russia, is scheduled to perform in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City at the end of November 2025.

1433215ba4062c587517-8872-3350.jpg
At the press conference providing information of the performances

Founded in 1977, the Eifman Ballet has grown into one of the world’s leading symbols of contemporary dance.

During their upcoming performances, the company will present a special adaptation featuring excerpts from Anna Karenina, based on the iconic novel by Russian literary giant Leo Tolstoy. More than a tale of forbidden love, the ballet offers a rich, multifaceted portrait of 19th-century Russian society, exploring themes of passion, marriage, faith, and the search for meaning in life.

The production will take the stage on November 27, 28, and 29 at the Ho Chi Minh City Opera House at No. 7 Lam Son Square, Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. In Hanoi, performances are scheduled for December 4 and 5 at the Vietnam-Soviet Friendship Cultural Palace at No. 91 Tran Hung Dao Street, Hoan Kiem Ward, Hanoi.

copy-of-12-8734-1028.jpg
copy-of-17-1000-5563.jpg
copy-of-3-2124-3247.jpg
By Bao Lam - Translated by Kim Khanh

