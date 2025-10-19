First Ho Chi Minh City Literature and Arts Days launched

The opening ceremony of the Ho Chi Minh City Literature and Arts Days, themed "Where Rivers Converge," took place at the city’s Youth Cultural House in Saigon Ward on the evening of October 18.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc (2nd, R), and Mr.Bui Anh Tan, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Literature and Arts Associations (R), present certificates of merit and commemorative medals to authors in the field of literature. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was attended by Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Major General Vu Van Dien, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, and Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy.

The program is part of the framework of the conference, summarizing 50 years of Ho Chi Minh City Literature and Arts.

The Ho Chi Minh City Literature and Arts Days is a large-scale event held for the first time, bringing together all major artistic disciplines in a comprehensive celebration. The event marks 50 years of development in the city's literary and artistic landscape since national reunification and is intended to become a recurring cultural highlight in the coming years.

During the opening ceremony, the organization board honored 50 outstanding literary and artistic works from Ho Chi Minh City, representing a wide range of disciplines, including literature, music, fine arts, theater, cinema, dance, photography, and architecture.

The Ho Chi Minh City Literature and Arts Days will run through October 21, with activities held at the Youth Cultural House and various coordinated venues in Binh Duong Ward, Ba Ria Ward, Vung Tau Ward, and Con Dao Special Zone.

By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh