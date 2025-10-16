Special art performance reflects pride in Ho Chi Minh City’s new era

A special art performance celebrating the successful conclusion of the 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term was held simultaneously in Saigon, Binh Duong, and Ba Ria wards on the evening of October 15.

A special art performance celebrating the successful conclusion of the 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term is held simultaneously in Saigon, Binh Duong, and Ba Ria wards on the evening of October 15. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event in Binh Duong Ward were Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, Vice Secretary of the City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha, and others.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang attends the event in Binh Duong Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

In Ba Ria Ward, notable attendees included former Secretary of the Party Committee of the former province of Ba Ria–Vung Tau Tran Van Khanh, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Vo Van Minh, Head of the Organization Commission of the City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet, and Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tho.

In Saigon Ward, attendees included Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong, and Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the City Party Committee Duong Anh Duc.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Vo Van Minh (R), Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tho (C), and Deputy Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command Tran Van Cu (L) attend the event in Ba Ria Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong (R), Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong (L) attend the event in Saigon Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

The art program themed “Under the Glorious Light” was structured into three chapters, including Shining Faith, Radiant City, and Pride of Vietnam, guiding audiences through a powerful journey spanning 95 years of the Party’s proud history, 50 years of national reunification, and the 80th anniversary of National Day, while looking ahead to a new era of development.

Saigon Ward was selected as the central venue, where the program’s overarching theme and main atmosphere were conveyed. Meanwhile, Binh Duong and Ba Ria wards brought distinct local flavors to the event, reflecting the spirit of cooperation and regional connectivity within the new development landscape of the Southeast region.

Large-scale performances featured hundreds of professional and community artists, including the Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO), the Phuong Nam Choir, music and dance troupes, armed forces personnel, university students, and children.

The program conveyed a forward-looking message of a new development vision: expanding regional growth space and transforming Ho Chi Minh City into a global-scale megacity, an international hub for finance and high technology, as well as a regional center for maritime economy, industry, and resort tourism.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh