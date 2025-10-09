2025 Entrepreneur and Book Week inaugurated in Ho Chi Minh City

The 2025 Entrepreneur and Book Week officially commenced this morning at Ho Chi Minh City Book Street, launching a series of activities dedicated to promoting knowledge and culture within the business community.

Deputy Head Le Van Minh of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee speaks at the event

The opening ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including Deputy Head Le Van Minh of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, along with numerous entrepreneurs, publishers, authors, and readers.

This annual event is an initiative spearheaded and organized by Saigon Entrepreneur Magazine, in collaboration with the Vietnam Publishing Association's southern representative office, Ho Chi Minh City Book Street, and the Entrepreneur Book Council since its inception in 2020. The fundamental goal of the week is to honor the culture of reading and writing within the entrepreneurial sector, disseminate valuable knowledge, and cultivate a spirit of lifelong learning essential for successful production and business operations.

Over its years of organization, the program has evolved into a vital annual forum for businessmen, publishers, and the public. It serves to reinforce a reading culture within enterprises, contributing significantly to forging the image of the contemporary Vietnamese businessman as knowledgeable, humane, and creative.

The timing of this year’s week is strategically significant, coinciding with two major national anniversaries including the 73rd anniversary of the Traditional Day of the Publishing, Printing, and Book Distribution Industry of Vietnam (October 10) and the 21st anniversary of Vietnam Businessmen's Day (October 13).

Editor-in-Chief of Saigon Entrepreneur Magazine Tran Hoang delivers the opening speech of Entrepreneur and Book Week 2025

The week’s robust agenda includes several highlight activities:

- The ceremonial honoring of the "Top 10 Good Books written by Vietnamese Businessmen."

- The official announcement of the "Top 100 books worth having in the business bookshelf."

- A dedicated book exhibition titled "Uncle Ho with businessmen – businesses."

Deputy Head Le Van Minh and delegates perform the ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the 2025 Business and Book Week.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Head Le Van Minh commended the persistent efforts of Saigon Entrepreneur Magazine in maintaining this important cultural initiative, which actively contributes to the development of a strong reading culture in the heart of the creative city.

By Quynh Yen - Translated by Anh Quan