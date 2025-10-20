Hong Kong's most iconic actors to visit Vietnam to engage with fans in HCMC

Renowned Hong Kong-born actor Louis Koo and kung fu movie actor, producer, and director Sammo Hung Kam-Bo will visit Vietnam to attend the Hong Kong Film Gala Presentation, which will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from November 6 to 8.

Hong Kong-born actor Louis Koo

The Hong Kong Film Gala Presentation is organized by the Asian Film Awards Academy (AFAA) in collaboration with the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Singapore, with sponsorship from the Hong Kong Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDAHK) and the Hong Kong Film Development Fund. It is a grand program that showcases the exceptional talents of Hong Kong’s filmmakers to diverse audiences across different regions, bringing spectacular events to international cities including Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Phnom Penh, Jakarta, and Ho Chi Minh City.

On this occasion, martial arts legend Sammo Hung Kam-Bo and actor Louis Koo will be present in Ho Chi Minh City to participate in the opening ceremony and engage with their fans.

This marks the first time the event is held in Vietnam, under the theme 'Together We Dare to Be Powerful,' symbolizing the relentless spirit to break boundaries and foster continuous creativity.

Kung fu movie actor, producer, and director Sammo Hung Kam-Bo

A scene in the film, "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In"

The program in Vietnam includes an opening ceremony followed by four film screenings, aiming to immerse Vietnamese audiences in the rich and distinctive world of Hong Kong cinema.

Featured films in this lineup are "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In", Stuntman", "Four Trails", and "Last Song For You".

According to Josie Lin, executive director of the Asian Film Awards Academy, the rapid development of Vietnam’s film market has left a profound impression on many.

Therefore, bringing the Hong Kong Film Gala Presentation to Vietnam for the first time marks an important cultural milestone, enabling Vietnamese audiences to experience the appeal of one of Asia’s major film capitals and fostering the exchange of expertise with Vietnamese film producers.

By Hai Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh