First "Cultures of the World" Festival in Hanoi to be held this weekend

The first "Cultures of the World" Festival in Hanoi is scheduled to take place at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel on October 10-12.

The event is organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Hanoi People’s Committee.

Aiming to honor cultural diversity and strengthen people-to-people exchanges, "Cultures of the World" Festival in Hanoi is one of Vietnam’s key cultural diplomacy events in 2025, bringing together participants from 48 countries.

Visitors will be immersed in a vibrant display of global cultural heritage, from performing arts, music, and traditional dance to ethnic costumes, cinema, fine arts, and world cuisine, all showcased in the Thang Long Imperial Citadel.

Designed with a wide range of interactive, experiential, and performance-based activities, the festival will engage the public continuously over three days. From October 10 to 12, the Thang Long Imperial Citadel will transform into a "shared home" for the world, where music, colors, flavors, and emotions converge in a spirit of friendship and solidarity.

With the guiding principle “Culture as the foundation—Art as the medium,” "Cultures of the World" Festival in Hanoi is not only a large-scale cultural event but also one of Vietnam’s most prominent cultural diplomacy initiatives in 2025, with aspirations to become an annual event of international stature.

Artists prepare for the opening night of the festival. (Photo: SGGP)

The highlight of the festival is the international traditional costume showcase, “Heritage Footprints,” taking place on the evening of October 11. The event will feature nearly 100 traditional outfits from around the world, showcasing a rich diversity of colors, fabrics, and intricate patterns, promising to be the most extensive and spectacular international costume presentation ever held in Vietnam.

At the central round stage, visitors will also enjoy a lineup of traditional and international performances. These include a variety of Vietnamese art forms such as the Central Highlands gong cultural space, Bac Ninh Quan Ho love duet singing, Cheo singing (Vietnamese traditional opera), Chau Van singing, and traditional folk dances.

The festival is a place where the quintessence converges, spreads identity, and connects five continents in the heart of the capital. It aims to strengthen ties among nations, promote people-to-people exchanges, and foster mutual understanding and trust between Vietnam and the international community. At the same time, the event affirms the vital role of culture in advancing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, contributing to peace, cooperation, and shared prosperity.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh