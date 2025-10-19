First Vietnamese actor wins at Golden Bell Awards

Lien Binh Phat makes history as the first Vietnamese actor to win the “Best Leading Actor” title at Golden Bell Awards, marking a historic milestone as the first Vietnamese actor to receive this honor at one of the most prestigious awards in Asia.

On the evening of October 18, Lien Binh Phat was officially named Best Leading Actor at the prestigious Golden Bell Awards for his performance in "The Outlaw Doctor."

Notably, in the 60-year history of the Golden Bell Awards, this marks the first time a foreign artist has won Best Leading Actor in their debut appearance in Taiwan (China).

In his speech, Lien Binh Phat described the award as a reward for a long journey, not only his own but also that of those who had accompanied and believed in him throughout his artistic path. More importantly, he expressed a deepened sense of responsibility as a Vietnamese artist, carrying the stories and spirit of Vietnam onto the global stage.

Following this major achievement, Lien Binh Phat is set to captivate audiences once again with two upcoming projects, including Quan Ky Nam (Ky Nam Inn), directed by Leon Le, and Bay Tien (Money Trap), directed by Oscar Duong, delving into a pressing issue of modern society: the growing menace of phone scams and high-tech crime.

Bay Tien (Money Trap) is scheduled for release on November 21, followed by Quan Ky Nam (Ky Nam Inn), which is set to hit theaters a week later on November 28.

By Hai Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh