French writer Camille Laurens visits Vietnam for literary exchange

French writer and winner of the 2000 Prix Femina, Camille Laurens, will travel to Vietnam for a series of exchanges with readers in Hanoi, Hue, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City on October 18-25.

Camille Laurens’ two latest works published in Vietnam, Fille (Daughter) and Parjure

The French author, a member of the prestigious Goncourt Academy, one of France’s most esteemed literary institutions, holds a Master’s degree in modern literature and has taught in both Normandy and Morocco. She currently resides in Paris. Laurens is the author of numerous acclaimed works that have been translated into multiple languages, including Dans ces bras-là (In his Arms) and Romance nerveuse.

During her visit to Vietnam, Camille Laurens will present her latest works, Fille (Daughter) and Parjure. Known for her subtle, emotionally rich prose and strong feminist voice, Laurens consistently delves into the psychological depths of human experience, exploring themes of love, memory, and gender identity.

French writer Camille Laurens

The series of events scheduled to kick off on October 18 includes a range of activities, including a discussion titled “Love in the Works of Camille Laurens” on October 18, an exchange with students at Hanoi University on October 20, a talk at the French Institute in Hue on October 21, and a meeting with students at the University of Foreign Language Studies, University of Da Nang on October 22.

In Ho Chi Minh City, on October 23, a discussion titled “Women, Gender, and Literature” will be held at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City (USSH, VNU-HCM), focusing on feminist themes in literature. The program will conclude on October 24 at the Vietnam Women’s Publishing House, where Camille Laurens will engage in a conversation with Vietnamese authors about writing, translation, and opportunities for literary collaboration between the two countries.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh

