Roads devastated as floodwaters recede in Quang Tri

On the morning of October 28, as the rain subsided and floodwaters receded, many roads in the North Central province of Quang Tri were found to be severely damaged.

Meanwhile, on the North-South railway at Km587+800 - Km588+000 and Km588+500 - Km588+900 near the Sa Lung Bridge in Vinh Linh District, Quang Tri Province, the tracks had shifted due to erosion after the floodwaters went down.

Many roads in Quang Tri are devastated as floodwaters gradually recede.

Mr. Ho Van Tang, Chairman of the Vinh O Commune People’s Committee in Vinh Linh District, reported that heavy rainfall resulted from Typhoon No.6 (Trami). Currently, floodwaters remain high, causing some overflow bridges to be submerged and temporarily disrupting traffic.

By the morning of October 28, residents discovered that a branch road connecting to the Ho Chi Minh Road through Xom Moi Hamlet (Vinh O Commune), had suffered significant damage.

According to Mr. Ho Van Tang, this concrete road was constructed and opened for use in 2010. Approximately 40 meters of the road has eroded, with some areas experiencing concrete sections being washed away, leaving deep holes.

Mr. Thai Van Thanh, Chairman of the Vinh Linh District People's Committee, said that local authorities have relocated 730 residents to safety and are currently assessing the specific damages caused by Typhoon No.6.

On the same morning, the Quang Tri Provincial Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue Steering Committee announced that the heavy rain and flooding resulting from Typhoon No. 6 have inflicted significant damage in the area, prompting authorities to implement recovery measures.

Vinh Linh District has been among the hardest hit. In Vinh Son Commune, floodwaters have submerged inter-village roads by approximately 30-40 centimeters, and the extent of flooding in shrimp ponds has yet to be determined. In Vinh Thuy Commune, local roads are severely flooded, temporarily isolating several hamlets. While residents have not been evacuated, some have moved their livestock to higher ground to escape the rising waters.

Twenty meters of the Ru Linh ecological road in Vinh Hoa Commune, passing through Hoa Binh Village, have been filled with 70 cubic meters of sediment. The commune has mobilized resources to clear the route. In Vinh Giang Commune, the left dike of the Ben Hai River has been flooded, and the extent of flooding in the aquaculture ponds has yet to be assessed. Throughout Vinh Thuy Commune, over 100 hectares of fish ponds have been inundated. With water levels rising rapidly, local authorities are working to evacuate approximately 60 residents and their belongings from low-lying areas to higher ground.

Heavy rain and flooding caused by Typhoon No.6 have inflicted significant damage in Quang Tri.

On the morning of October 28, as the water receded, the erosion caused by the flood became evident, shifting the railway tracks at Km587+800 - Km588+000 and Km588+500 - Km588+900 near the Sa Lung Bridge (Vinh Linh District). During the recovery efforts and while the route remains closed, train passengers are being transported between Dong Hoi Station (Quang Binh) and Dong Ha Station (Quang Tri) to continue their journeys.

Heavy rain and flooding have displaced the North-South railway tracks near Sa Lung Station.

Over 150 workers, along with machinery, are working to repair the damaged railway section near Sa Lung Station.

By Van Thang, Nam Son – Translated by Thuy Doan