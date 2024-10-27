Central provinces urgently respond to Storm Trami

As of 4 a.m. on October 27, Storm No.6 (Trami) was located at approximately 16.8 degrees North latitude and 109.1 degrees East longitude, about 125 km East-Northeast of Da Nang.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, as of 4 a.m. on October 27, Storm No.6 (Trami) was located at approximately 16.8 degrees North latitude and 109.1 degrees East longitude, about 125 km East-Northeast of Da Nang. The maximum wind speed near the storm's center reached levels 9-10 (75-102 km/h), with gusts up to level 12. The storm is moving westward at a speed of around 20 km/h.

At that same time, the storm shifted to a southwest direction and then turned Southeast, moving at a speed of 10-15 km/h, and is expected to weaken into a tropical depression.

The center of the tropical depression is estimated to be at about 15.4 degrees North latitude and 109.2 degrees East longitude, located in the coastal waters of the Central Coastal Region. The maximum wind speed is at levels 6-7, with gusts reaching level 9.

The danger zone affected is between 14.5 and 19.5 degrees North latitude, West of 117 degrees East longitude. The risk level is categorized as level 3, impacting the Western area of the North East Sea (including the Western waters of the Paracel Islands), Central Coastal Region waters, and the coastal areas from Quang Tri to Quang Ngai.

Due to the impact of Storm No.6, strong winds of levels 6-7 are currently affecting the Western sea area of the North East Sea, with gusts reaching level 8 and level 10. Waves are expected to reach heights of 2-4 meters, resulting in rough sea conditions.

In the coastal waters from Quang Binh to Quang Ngai (including Con Co Island, Cu Lao Cham, and Ly Son), wind speeds of levels 6-7 are anticipated, with areas near the storm's center experiencing levels 8-10 and gusts up to level 12. Waves in these regions could reach heights of 3-5 meters, leading to very rough sea conditions.

Starting the morning of October 27, there is a potential for storm surges of 0.4-0.6 meters along the coasts of Quang Binh to Quang Nam.

Fishing vessels operating in these hazardous areas (especially around the Hoang Sa Archipelago) and the coastal waters from Quang Binh to Quang Ngai may encounter thunderstorms, tornadoes, strong winds, and high waves.

There is a high risk of erosion along the embankments and seawalls in the coastal areas from Quang Tri to Quang Nam due to large waves and storm surges.

On land, winds are expected to increase to levels 6-7, with gusts reaching levels 8-9; areas near the storm center may experience winds of levels 8-9 and gusts up to level 11.

From early morning on October 27 to the night of October 28, heavy to torrential rain is forecasted for the region from Quang Binh to Quang Nam, with total rainfall generally ranging from 200-400 mm, and some areas exceeding 600 mm. There is a warning for localized heavy rainfall (above 100 mm in three hours). Areas in Ha Tinh, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, and North Central Highlands may also experience significant rainfall, with totals ranging from 100-180 mm, and some areas exceeding 250 mm.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the situation regarding Storm No.6 remains extremely complex and may change.

Urgent response to Storm No.6 in Central Vietnam In light of the evolving situation with Storm No.6, local authorities in Central Vietnam have rapidly initiated response measures to mitigate damages. Authorities assist fishing boats in safely mooring at Tho Quang Port (Da Nang) to minimize collisions during the storm. In Thua Thien Hue, moderate rain and level 3 winds were observed, prompting the province to stockpile 100 tons of rice and instant noodles, along with essential supplies for landslide-prone areas. The Provincial Party Secretary ordered the reinforcement of coastal areas and mobilized 100 personnel with various equipment. In Quang Nam, tens of thousands of officials are assisting residents in storm preparations and rice harvesting. The province plans to evacuate 212,000 people to sturdy buildings and public facilities. The Thua Thien Hue Military Command has deployed an additional 100 officers and soldiers to the coastal area of Phu Vang District to address and reinforce landslide-prone areas. In Da Nang, fishermen have moved their boats ashore and secured them against high waves. Authorities have established checkpoints at access points to the Son Tra Peninsula. Quang Ngai has completed the mooring of boats and evacuated residents from hazardous areas before 7 a.m. on October 27. In Binh Son District, approximately 1,700 households have been safely relocated. Long An province is coordinating with local districts to manage floodwaters, providing support for water drainage and reinforcing dikes. As of 5 p.m. on October 26, authorities accounted for and safely guided 67,212 fishing vessels, with 307,822 fishermen, to avoid the storm. Provinces from Quang Tri to Quang Ngai have enforced a ban on sea activities. Quang Nam and Quang Ngai have evacuated over 600 residents from the islands.

