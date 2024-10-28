Over 15,000 houses submerged in severe flooding in Quang Binh

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall from Typhoon No.6 (Trami) has led to widespread, severe flooding across Quang Binh Province, with 15,032 houses now submerged.

Floods in Duc Truong, Duc Ninh Dong, Dong Hoi

According to reports from the Natural Disaster Prevention and Rescue Command Office of Quang Binh Province on on October 28, Le Thuy District has been the hardest hit, with 10,636 homes flooded, around one-third of which are under more than a meter of water.

Local authorities, in coordination with the Lang Ho Border Guard Station, have relocated 89 households—totaling 333 people—from villages in the communes of Kim Thuy and Lam Thuy to safer areas.

In Quang Ninh District, flooding has submerged 4,026 homes, isolated 112 villages, hamlets, and districts, and forced the evacuation of 50 households. In Dong Hoi City, multiple residential areas are experiencing localized flooding, with the deepest flooding affecting 370 households in Duc Ninh Dong Ward and Duc Ninh Commune.

Floods in the upstream area of Truong Son Commune, Quang Ninh District

The rain and flooding have also inundated and damaged numerous roads throughout Quang Binh. On National Highway 1, between Km696+600 and Km697, water levels have reached 0.45 meters, causing significant traffic congestion. Additional routes, including National Highways 9B and 9C, are deeply flooded in several sections with water levels still rising, resulting in congestion.

Management units have set up barricades and stationed personnel to monitor and warn travelers of dangerous conditions. Ho Chi Minh Highway's section in Truong Thuy Commune, Le Thuy District, is underwater for 800 meters, with the deepest point reaching 80 centimeters, making it impassable.

Floodwaters rise, submerging Ham Ninh Commune, Quang Ninh District.

In Dong Hoi, several streets are experiencing flooding up to 0.6 meters, with some areas in Dong Phu Ward reaching depths of 1 meter. On National Highway 1A, the section through Phu Hai Ward is submerged nearly 1-meter-deep. Authorities are actively managing traffic to ensure safety.

Flooding in Hoang Trach, Bo Trach District

On the morning of October 28, Mr. Le Thuan Van, Chairman of the Thai Thuy Commune People’s Committee in Le Thuy District, reported that the body of a young volunteer swept away by floodwaters had been recovered. After an extended search, the body was found downstream, about 300 meters from the location of the incident, at around 7 a.m. The victim body has been returned to the family for funeral arrangements.

National Highway 1A - the section passing Phu Hai Ward

Prolonged heavy rain has raised landslide alerts to critical levels in Quang Binh. A 1.5-kilometer landslide has occurred along the coast in Thanh Xuan Village, Thanh Trach Commune, Bo Trach District, with erosion reaching depths of 2–3 meters. On National Highway 9B, near Km77+580, a landslide has caused a 1-meter collapse of the slope, reaching down to the roadbed. The management unit has barricaded the area to maintain safe traffic flow and continues to monitor for further action. Numerous points along these routes have seen additional slope collapses, with approximately 2,000 cubic meters of debris impacting traffic safety.

Floodwaters rise in Con Duc Hamlet, Residential Group 14, Bac Ly.

The section of National Highway 1A running through Vo Ninh and Gia Ninh communes in Quang Ninh District is severely flooded, prompting authorities to set up traffic diversions and hazard warnings. Captain Pham Trung Kien of Vo Ninh Commune Police reported that he had been stationed at this checkpoint for five hours. Heavy rain and rising floodwaters have inundated the highway, and all vehicles reaching this point are directed to turn around, as moving forward is unsafe.

On roads leading to Ham Ninh, Duy Ninh, and Tan Ninh communes, authorities and volunteers are urgently using boats to deliver essential supplies to affected residents.

Flooding in Vo Ninh Commune

Mr. Nguyen Van Hoan, Chairman of the Tan Ninh Commune People’s Committee, noted that flood levels this year are higher than those recorded in 2010, with water continuing to rise and the entire commune now submerged. “We are racing to provide aid to residents. This morning, authorities rescued a 12th-grade student whose boat had capsized while he was on his way to visit his grandfather,” Hoan shared.

In Dong Hoi City, heavy rain and strong waves sank three fishing boats anchored for storm shelter in the communes of Bao Ninh and Quang Phu, and the ward of Hai Thanh. The Nhat Le Border Guard Station dispatched a team of seven officers to assist fishermen in recovering their assets.

Border Guard officers from Nhat Le assist fishermen in recovering sunken fishing boats.

The Quang Binh Border Guard reported that in the Lang Mo area of Truong Son Commune, Quang Ninh District, continuous rain has caused water levels in the Long Dai River to rise rapidly, isolating several villages.

Villages, such as Doc May, Rin Rin, P Loang, Trung Son, Hoi Ray, and Nuoc Dang, have become cut off by the floodwaters. Overnight, the Border Guard, in coordination with local authorities, evacuated a family of three from a high-risk area to the station for temporary shelter. This morning, an eight-member team was deployed to assist households in flood-prone areas, helping them move their belongings to safer locations.

In the border areas of Bo Trach and Minh Hoa districts, rising water levels in rivers and streams have caused localized separation. Border guard stations at Ca Roong, Con Roang, and Ca Xeng have deployed personnel to monitor the situation, establish hazard warnings, and guide residents on adhering to safety protocols during the flooding. Residents are advised to avoid entering the forests or engaging in activities near streams during these rainy days.

Lang Mo Border Guard officers assist in relocating belongings for local residents.

Related News Central provinces urgently respond to Storm Trami

By Minh Phong – Translated by Thuy Doan