Roads along Tham Luong – Ben Cat – Nuoc Len Canal technically opens to traffic

A ceremony to technically open to traffic five road sections along Tham Luong – Ben Cat – Nuoc Len Canal took place this morning.

That is part of the Infrastructure Construction and Environmental Improvement Project along the canal.

The ceremony to technically open to traffic five road sections along Tham Luong – Ben Cat – Nuoc Len Canal (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

The ceremony, organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975- April 30, 2025), marking an important milestone in the project’s completion process, contributing to environmental improvement, urban landscape enhancement and urban development in the area.

These road sections are part of five construction packages XL-01, XL-07, XL-08, XL-09 and XL-10, with a total length of approximately 4 kilometers, passing through District 12, Binh Tan District and Go Vap District.

The sections have met necessary technical standards to be opened for use, serving local residents.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board Dau An Phuc emphasized that major works including concrete embankments, drainage systems, technical utility corridors and roadways with widths ranging from 8 meters to 12 meters have been completed on the road sections.

They not only help improve the drainage system and reduce waterlogging but also contribute to beautifying the landscape, facilitating transportation for residents and promoting urban development along the canal.

A section of the Tham Luong - Ben Cat - Nuoc Len Canal environmental improvement project (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

The Tham Luong - Ben Cat - Nuoc Len Canal Infrastructure Construction and Environmental Improvement Project has a total length of more than 32.7 kilometers, passing through seven districts of Ho Chi Minh City. This project has a total investment of over VND9 trillion (US$347 million).

The project began construction in February 2023. By now, its construction progress has reached approximately 50 percent, making a significant contribution to waterlogging prevention, wastewater treatment and sustainable development for the city.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong