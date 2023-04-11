Ring Road No.3 to use sand from Dau Tieng Lake for construction

Accordingly, Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong yesterday requested that the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment work with the provincial Natural Resources and Environment Departments of Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Long An, Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Tien Giang, An Giang as well as the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of HCMC (TCIP – the project investor) in order to survey the amount of minerals able to become common building materials for Ring Road No.3 project.

The conclusion of the working session reveals that there is a lack of sand supply.

The Natural Resources and Environment Ministry informed that since many expressway projects are being carried out simultaneously, this lack of sand is rather serious. Therefore, it is advisable to consider using sand taken from Dau Tieng Lake (sited in the three provinces of Tay Ninh, Binh Duong, and Binh Phuoc).

To have a basis for implementation, the People’s Committees of related provinces should investigate the situation and urgently develop a suitable policy allowing sand exploitation from Dau Tieng Lake for both building and ground leveling purposes of Ring Road No.3 project.