Rice industry in Dong Thap Province projected to exceed US$631 million

The rice industry in Dong Thap Province is projected to reach a production value exceeding VND16 trillion (more than US$631 million) in 2024.

According to the Agricultural Restructuring Project of Dong Thap Province, rice and pangasius are two key industries, contributing significantly to the provincial budget with VND16,000 billion and VND8,802 billion respectively.

Vice Chairman of the Dong Thap Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Phuoc Thien provided insights during the workshop aimed at assessing the outcomes of the province's agricultural restructuring initiative for the period spanning 2021 to 2025, while also outlining the strategic direction for 2026 to 2030. This event was convened by the Dong Thap Provincial People's Committee today.

In addition to the two primary sectors mentioned, the cultivation of ornamental flowers, mangoes, and lotus is projected to generate substantial revenue, with estimates indicating that by the end of 2024, ornamental flowers will yield over VND6,276 billion reflecting a 34.78 percent increase compared to 2020. Mango production is expected to bring VND2,341 billion marking an increase of nearly 22 percent from 2020, which constitutes 4.62 percent of the agricultural sector's overall structure.

Furthermore, lotus production is anticipated to achieve a value of VND39,168 billion representing a remarkable 188 percent growth since 2020. Among these five sectors, aside from rice, the remaining industries have been actively promoted by the Dong Thap Provincial People's Committee through festivals linked to each industry, thereby enhancing product visibility and boosting tourism revenue.

According to the assessment, policies to support the restructuring of the agricultural sector have been implemented and have been effective, contributing to improvement of the operation of organizations and individuals participating in agricultural production.

The cultivation of ornamental flowers also generates substantial revenue for growers in Dong Thap Province

The application of science and technology in production plays a vital role in lowering costs and enhancing product value. Farmers who are members of cooperatives and cooperative groups stay updated on market trends, allowing them to develop effective production, collaboration, and business strategies.

As of now, Dong Thap Province is home to 333 agricultural processing enterprises, with 49 specifically catering to export markets. Between 2021 and 2024, the province's processed agricultural product exports are projected to reach a value of $4.93 billion. This represents a substantial average annual growth of 12.74 percent from 2021 to 2023.

