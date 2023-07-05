Restaurants recommended joining hands to elevate Vietnamese cuisine

in Early June, for the first time 103 Vietnamese restaurants and eateries were honored with four caterogies of awards by Michelin, including four Michelin-starred restaurants with one in Ho Chi Minh City.

The awards contribute to affirming the value of Vietnamese cuisine, promoting the tourism industry and economic recovery.

The Michelin-starred restaurants and eateries have recorded a significant number of customers.

As for Ho Chi Minh City, culinary tourism is oriented to become the main product by 2030.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism desired that these honored restaurants and other restaurants would continue to advertise Ho Chi Minh City as a destination with delicious foods, complete the set of criteria to evaluate the quality of restaurants and eateries in coordination with the standard of one to five stars like hotels because cuisine is considered as a "string" to connect the people and culture of the country to the world.